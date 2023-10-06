Sign up
Previous
Photo 2708
A gift from the Parish of Havant
The pews have been in the cathedral since the late 1600s, but the screen was restored and gifted sometime later by a local parish
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Excellent.
October 6th, 2023
BillyBoy
Great lighting.
October 6th, 2023
