Previous
Hoping I'll Look As Slim When it's Finished by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 2709

Hoping I'll Look As Slim When it's Finished

7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
742% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Great composition and dof. You will definitely look great, but do we have to be slim?
October 7th, 2023  
Brennie B
Great colours too!
October 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
October 7th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This will be so pretty!
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise