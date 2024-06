My Very Happy Place, Langstone Harbour

I hate seaweed, but as I was in my wetsuit clobber I paddled in the water to capture some floating, probably amongst human excrement, on the water!



Wild sights seen - a packed heronry with egrets roosting, flying egret and swan, leaping fish, a raptor (possibly the resident peregrine?). No seals or kingfishers, but glorious sunshine and happy Year 13s with special education needs out on the water.