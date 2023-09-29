Previous
Ken

Ken was painting in the wording on his parents' memorial stone in the cemetery if All Saints' Church in Marlow.

His dad died in 1995, his mum in 2005. He was using paint from a local hardware store and expected to spend the day on his task.
Susan Wakely ace
A labour of love nicely captured.
September 29th, 2023  
