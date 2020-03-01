Sign up
Photo 732
An Eggcellent Breakfast (with pea shoots)
We have a running joke with friends to WhatsApp any food garnished with pea shoots and this also doubles up as my 52 week challenge photo too. ( I considered the Cadbury Creme Egg balanced on forks, but you know........ can't be faffed!).
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
2019; Start of year four. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on my...
Photo Details
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
MotoG3
Taken
1st March 2020 11:05am
Tags
jrdw20
,
52wc-2020-10
