Previous
Next
Secretary Bird Killing a 'Snake' (GIF) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 823

Secretary Bird Killing a 'Snake' (GIF)

The speed at which this bird kicked the living daylights out of a rubber snake and the sound of the hits was amazing.

I hope the GIF upload works for you!

15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
The GIF worked! Wow! Glad to hear it's just a rubber snake. I wondered if you had them around the park like that.
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise