Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 823
Secretary Bird Killing a 'Snake' (GIF)
The speed at which this bird kicked the living daylights out of a rubber snake and the sound of the hits was amazing.
I hope the GIF upload works for you!
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2482
photos
181
followers
110
following
225% complete
View this month »
816
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
Latest from all albums
1592
821
1593
1594
822
1595
1596
823
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gif
,
septssubjects
Kathy
ace
The GIF worked! Wow! Glad to hear it's just a rubber snake. I wondered if you had them around the park like that.
September 15th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close