Previous
Next
Autumnal Reflection by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 824

Autumnal Reflection

Spent a wonderful day at some gardens with @quietpurplehaze and I used my 'phone for photos, because Hazel used my point and click. Couldn't quite get the reflections right for this.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
225% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi
Yet the colours are ever so pretty! And the hint of reflection is so organic.
September 16th, 2020  
Caterina ace
An impressionist picture! Fav
September 16th, 2020  
Anne ace
Such gorgeous colours Jackie
September 16th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
It does have an impressionist look about it. Love the autumnal colours!
September 16th, 2020  
kali ace
What a beauty, this is wonderful
September 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise