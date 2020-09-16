Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 824
Autumnal Reflection
Spent a wonderful day at some gardens with
@quietpurplehaze
and I used my 'phone for photos, because Hazel used my point and click. Couldn't quite get the reflections right for this.
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2483
photos
181
followers
110
following
225% complete
View this month »
817
818
819
820
821
822
823
824
Latest from all albums
821
1593
1594
822
1595
1596
823
824
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
16th September 2020 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
autumn
moni kozi
Yet the colours are ever so pretty! And the hint of reflection is so organic.
September 16th, 2020
Caterina
ace
An impressionist picture! Fav
September 16th, 2020
Anne
ace
Such gorgeous colours Jackie
September 16th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
It does have an impressionist look about it. Love the autumnal colours!
September 16th, 2020
kali
ace
What a beauty, this is wonderful
September 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close