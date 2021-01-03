Sign up
Photo 873
Disappearing behind my Fringe
This year I'm going to do the get pushed challenges I set. Frogger does this, so as ever on 365 I'm copying!
I set Tim challenge if a faceless portrait, extra brownie points for a selfie. Now where's that cake tin!!!!
Also for 5+2 theme
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
Tags
fiveplustwo-invisible
