Previous
Next
Disappearing behind my Fringe by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 873

Disappearing behind my Fringe

This year I'm going to do the get pushed challenges I set. Frogger does this, so as ever on 365 I'm copying!

I set Tim challenge if a faceless portrait, extra brownie points for a selfie. Now where's that cake tin!!!!

Also for 5+2 theme
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise