Oops! That worked though by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 886

Oops! That worked though

Trying a long exposure of the waves, but the sun was so bright, the sky so blue it burnt eveything out. Should have taken tripod and ND filters- but due to lockdown not advised!
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

ace
moni kozi
Quite an interesting abstract.
January 22nd, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
its very abstract,glad you kept it!
January 22nd, 2021  
