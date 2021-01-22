Sign up
Oops! That worked though
Trying a long exposure of the waves, but the sun was so bright, the sky so blue it burnt eveything out. Should have taken tripod and ND filters- but due to lockdown not advised!
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
April 1st 2020; Start of year five. This started as a sponsored challenge to take only one photo a day in April 2016, on...
2683
photos
192
followers
108
following
242% complete
View this month »
very over sharpenned and a bit of burning
moni kozi
Quite an interesting abstract.
January 22nd, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
its very abstract,glad you kept it!
January 22nd, 2021
