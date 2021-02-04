groundhog day

I think I might not have interpreted Kathy's challenge properly. It went as follows:



Groundhog Day derives from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks; but if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.



Show me whether you will have 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring arrival.



All I vaguely knew of Groundhog Day is the film,and any photo this week would show grey, flat drizzzle and lack of sunshine. I braved the rain this morning to look for signs of spring out in my garden and picked a couple of each flower brave enough to emerge.



My collage is a repetition of the main photo- a la groundhog day (the film).



