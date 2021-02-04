Previous
groundhog day by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 897

groundhog day

I think I might not have interpreted Kathy's challenge properly. It went as follows:

Groundhog Day derives from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks; but if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

Show me whether you will have 6 more weeks of winter or an early spring arrival.

All I vaguely knew of Groundhog Day is the film,and any photo this week would show grey, flat drizzzle and lack of sunshine. I braved the rain this morning to look for signs of spring out in my garden and picked a couple of each flower brave enough to emerge.

My collage is a repetition of the main photo- a la groundhog day (the film).

4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom,
JackieR ace
@randystreat Not sure of this is what you had in mind Kathy? More challenging than going outdoors in the rain to capture another dull day to show spring not here until end of lockdown in 2022
February 4th, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
Whatever the initiating instance, this is lovely. I shall go and pick a snowdrop!
February 4th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Lovely shots - whatever the interpretation!
February 4th, 2021  
