Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 898
Mucky Still Life (Still Mucky Life?)
I usually show off my fossicked finds after I've cleaned them up, but thought they'd make an interesting still life.
Today's haul 2 Shipham's jars, 2 tiny vials and a pot.All are intact, found on the surface and not excavated.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom,
2710
photos
192
followers
113
following
246% complete
View this month »
891
892
893
894
895
896
897
898
Latest from all albums
895
1736
1737
896
1738
897
1739
898
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
5th February 2021 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fossicked finds
Katarzyna Morawiec
WoW! Fab!
February 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close