Mucky Still Life (Still Mucky Life?) by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Mucky Still Life (Still Mucky Life?)

I usually show off my fossicked finds after I've cleaned them up, but thought they'd make an interesting still life.
Today's haul 2 Shipham's jars, 2 tiny vials and a pot.All are intact, found on the surface and not excavated.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Photo Details

Katarzyna Morawiec
WoW! Fab!
February 5th, 2021  
