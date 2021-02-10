Previous
Langstone Mill Vortographed by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Langstone Mill Vortographed

For my get pushed from Annie to make a vortoscope and take a vortogrph.
JackieR

JackieR ace
@annied whoop whoop whoop! Hope you like it too!! It was freezing with little flurries of snow when I took this
February 10th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Great effect!
February 10th, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
you've got something reflected - though it isn't the colour of the mill?
February 10th, 2021  
katy ace
Once again an impressive shot! Fabulous how you can get the subject in focus while holding the camera and the vortoscope.
February 10th, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
Superb shot
well done!
February 10th, 2021  
