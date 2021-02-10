Sign up
Photo 903
Langstone Mill Vortographed
For my get pushed from Annie to make a vortoscope and take a vortogrph.
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Started April1st 2016 Tagged get pushed challenges . Member of TheDarkroom, Member of The Artsy Gang
2722
photos
197
followers
114
following
247% complete
View this month »
5
5
Extra, Special Ones
DMC-SZ7
10th February 2021 11:02am
getpushedjackier
get-pushed-446
JackieR
ace
@annied
whoop whoop whoop! Hope you like it too!! It was freezing with little flurries of snow when I took this
February 10th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Great effect!
February 10th, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
you've got something reflected - though it isn't the colour of the mill?
February 10th, 2021
katy
ace
Once again an impressive shot! Fabulous how you can get the subject in focus while holding the camera and the vortoscope.
February 10th, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
Superb shot
well done!
February 10th, 2021
well done!