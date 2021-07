Gargoyle

A gargoyle is designed to help water flow away from the roof, they are usually grotesque or monsters. Chichester Cathedral has depictions of modern day people.



Northy asked me to do a lens distortion for my get-pushed challenge, I tried making it spherical, I added twirls, I zig-zagged it, but none looked good. I then found a button called lens distortion and used that to make him more bulbous!