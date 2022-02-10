Sign up
Photo 1167
Walking Away From The Ardabil Carpet
The oldest, dated rug
The Ardabil Carpet
is in a hermetically sealed box and the low lights switch on every hour for a couple of minutes so you can see the pattern, and beautiful workmanship, better.
I have to say I was more interested in the symmetry of the reflections on the top of the box.
10th February 2022
10th Feb 22
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th February 2022 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
symmetry
katy
ace
Terrific to be in the presence of such a treasure. I’m impressed that you are still taking such great photos and posting them while on your day trip. Thanks for the link
February 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
