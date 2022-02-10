Previous
Walking Away From The Ardabil Carpet by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Walking Away From The Ardabil Carpet

The oldest, dated rug The Ardabil Carpet is in a hermetically sealed box and the low lights switch on every hour for a couple of minutes so you can see the pattern, and beautiful workmanship, better.

I have to say I was more interested in the symmetry of the reflections on the top of the box.
katy
Terrific to be in the presence of such a treasure. I’m impressed that you are still taking such great photos and posting them while on your day trip. Thanks for the link
February 10th, 2022  
