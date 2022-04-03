Sign up
Photo 1208
Along the Bridle Path
Spanish bluebells, celandine, primrose, violet and dandelion, all looked pretty on the bank in the sunshine, the frost having melted from them.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3501
photos
215
followers
83
following
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
moni kozi
ace
A beautiful collection
April 3rd, 2022
