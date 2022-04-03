Previous
Along the Bridle Path by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1208

Along the Bridle Path

Spanish bluebells, celandine, primrose, violet and dandelion, all looked pretty on the bank in the sunshine, the frost having melted from them.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

moni kozi ace
A beautiful collection
April 3rd, 2022  
