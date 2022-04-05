Previous
I Need a More Willing Model by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1209

I Need a More Willing Model

This month in AYWMC is portraiture,getting the lighting and positioning right and using flash. I'm happy with selfies, but never tried with flash before.
5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
katy ace
I absolutely love this! So nice of olive to help you with the pose. It could not have been easy trying to get everything in focus and keep her happy at the same time. FAV
April 5th, 2022  
