Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1209
I Need a More Willing Model
This month in AYWMC is portraiture,getting the lighting and positioning right and using flash. I'm happy with selfies, but never tried with flash before.
5th April 2022
5th Apr 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3504
photos
215
followers
83
following
331% complete
View this month »
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
1209
Latest from all albums
2159
2160
1207
2161
1208
2162
1209
2163
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Taken
5th April 2022 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
olive
,
jrselfie22
katy
ace
I absolutely love this! So nice of olive to help you with the pose. It could not have been easy trying to get everything in focus and keep her happy at the same time. FAV
April 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close