Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1263
M is for Map
A lovely morning for a drift around the harbour with friends.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3641
photos
213
followers
89
following
346% complete
View this month »
1256
1257
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
Latest from all albums
131
2229
1260
1261
2230
2231
1262
1263
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
13th June 2022 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jralphabet
,
jrselfie
,
people-havingfun
katy
ace
I could do the drifting part very easily but the rowing part, which I feel you probably did more of, makes my arms hurt just to think about. It does look like it was a wonderful way to spend the morning with good friends
June 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close