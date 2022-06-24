Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1274
X is for xtreme knitting
extremely close to being finished
24th June 2022
24th Jun 22
1
0
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
3668
photos
213
followers
88
following
349% complete
View this month »
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
Latest from all albums
1271
2240
2241
1272
2242
1273
1274
2243
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
moto g(7) power
Taken
24th June 2022 6:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jralphabet
,
and xpletives
Jacqueline
ace
Proud of you, it must weigh a ton now. Clever idea too!
June 24th, 2022
Leave a Comment
