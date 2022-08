Views of Oxford

Universal Studios are filming something around the centre of Oxford, many places closed or off limits.



Climbed the tower of the University Church St Mary the Virgin the views are stupendous, all dreaming spires and cranes!!



Dreaming spires, Radcliffe Camera, Elizabeth 1's Christmas gift, Radcliffe Camera through a window, inside the University Church of St Mary the Virgin (it has a blue ceiling!) M&S clock and students (or film extras?)