Photo 1337
Very Faffed and Affed
After uploading my get pushed image I thought I'd see what I could do to 'improve' it with a bit of Affing on Effinity.
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
1
1
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
PENTAX K-70
Taken
27th September 2022 2:06pm
Tags
getpushedjackier
,
get-pushed-530
JackieR
ace
@salza
another version for yu, BnW in camera but this one has been tweaked a bit
September 27th, 2022
