Before and After by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1382

Before and After

Mrs Christmouse sat quietly as I turned the bowls I made a few weeks back and then glazed the decorations

Turning and shaping away the excess clay was such fun and took a bit of hand and tool control. The shavings looked just like the inside of a Ripple bar!!!

These bowls will be fired, when my friend has a kiln full, and then the fun of glazing will happen probably in new year.
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
378% complete

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice looking bowls under great supervision I can see.
December 4th, 2022  
