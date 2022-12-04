Sign up
Photo 1382
Before and After
Mrs Christmouse sat quietly as I turned the
bowls
I made a few weeks back and then glazed the decorations
Turning and shaping away the excess clay was such fun and took a bit of hand and tool control. The shavings looked just like the inside of a Ripple bar!!!
These bowls will be fired, when my friend has a kiln full, and then the fun of glazing will happen probably in new year.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
Tags
christmice
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice looking bowls under great supervision I can see.
December 4th, 2022
