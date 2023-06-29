Previous
Changing Faces of Vincent by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1532

Changing Faces of Vincent

Positively encouraged to take photographs at the "Van Gogh Alive" experience. Very different to the London "Immersive Experience", smaller, and more informative about his life, his letters and family.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

JackieR

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
He was a bit odd....... and from me that should be viewed as a compliment. :)
June 29th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I imagined that it was much smaller. I hope that you enjoyed it nonetheless. A great collage.
June 29th, 2023  
