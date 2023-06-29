Sign up
Photo 1532
Changing Faces of Vincent
Positively encouraged to take photographs at the "Van Gogh Alive" experience. Very different to the London "Immersive Experience", smaller, and more informative about his life, his letters and family.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
JackieR
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Swillin' Billy Flynn
He was a bit odd....... and from me that should be viewed as a compliment. :)
June 29th, 2023
Susan Wakely
I imagined that it was much smaller. I hope that you enjoyed it nonetheless. A great collage.
June 29th, 2023
