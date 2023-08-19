Previous
Sunflower by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1575

Sunflower

It had a happy smile before I did what I did to it!
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (.Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
431% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
☹️
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise