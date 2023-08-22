Previous
Another bit of culture today, the work of Gwen John and her contemporaries. Knew nothing about her, or her work. Not sure about her style, but I loved the way the exhibition was curated with pairings of works.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

JackieR

ace
Joanne Diochon ace
Oh, I like this. Mirror worlds? Alternate universes? Much to think about.
August 22nd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A fantastic edit!
August 22nd, 2023  
