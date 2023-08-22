Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1577
Viewing
Another bit of culture today, the work of Gwen John and her contemporaries. Knew nothing about her, or her work. Not sure about her style, but I loved the way the exhibition was curated with pairings of works.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
4471
photos
213
followers
106
following
432% complete
View this month »
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
Latest from all albums
1574
1575
2661
186
1576
2662
2663
1577
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd August 2023 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Oh, I like this. Mirror worlds? Alternate universes? Much to think about.
August 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic edit!
August 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close