THE Queen's Tree by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1599

THE Queen's Tree

We have a queen, but she's not The Queen as Elizabeth II was recognised the world over.

This huge oak was felled in a storm last year and a local artist has turned some of the trunk into a seat decorated with fairy houses and carvings.

I'd like to string up the vandals that have written on it!
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

