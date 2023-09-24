Previous
Grateful Bee by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1602

Grateful Bee

This little worker landed on the boat, so I gave her a drink of honey and after she'd posed for four photographers, washed her face, she flew away.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

JackieR

Monica
Fantastic shot!
September 24th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Seems a fair exchange. Will work for honey.
September 24th, 2023  
