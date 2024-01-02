Previous
My Gift to Me by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1656

My Gift to Me

This is the beautiful candlestick holder/single stem vase my friend Liz made for me. She says it's the best she's done- I think she was reluctant to let it go.

Loosley inspired by the work of Robert mapplethorpe, who loved a droopy tulip.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
453% complete

Photo Details

