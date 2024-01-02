Sign up
Photo 1656
My Gift to Me
This is the beautiful candlestick holder/single stem vase my friend Liz made for me. She says it's the best she's done- I think she was reluctant to let it go.
Loosley inspired by the work of Robert mapplethorpe, who loved a droopy tulip.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas )
Extra, Special Ones
PENTAX K-70
2nd January 2024 1:13pm
52jr23
,
ac-mapplethorpe
,
52wc-2024-w1
