Chantry Chapel in Boxgrove Priory by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1681

Chantry Chapel in Boxgrove Priory

Detail of the Chantry Chapel built by Thomas West, 9th Lord de la Warr, Lord of the Manor of Halnaker in the 16th century.

10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

JackieR

@30pics4jackiesdiamond
