Photo 1681
Chantry Chapel in Boxgrove Priory
Detail of the Chantry Chapel built by Thomas West, 9th Lord de la Warr, Lord of the Manor of Halnaker in the 16th century.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Album
Extra, Special Ones
DMC-TZ80
DMC-TZ80
Taken
10th February 2024 11:56am
Tags
for2024
