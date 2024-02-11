Previous
Shepherd's Hut by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1682

Shepherd's Hut

Nestled amongst the snowdrops and native wild daffodils is this little hut. I wonder if owls live in there?
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
460% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Or shepherds?
February 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great find and capture and love the pop of red.
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise