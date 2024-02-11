Sign up
Previous
Photo 1682
Shepherd's Hut
Nestled amongst the snowdrops and native wild daffodils is this little hut. I wonder if owls live in there?
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
Extra, Special Ones
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
11th February 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
for2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Or shepherds?
February 11th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great find and capture and love the pop of red.
February 11th, 2024
