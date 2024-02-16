Previous
Please Share by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1687

Please Share

The youngster ambled confidently up to the much bigger alpha male and begged for food. The adult did not share but tolerated its presence

Quotes of the day "I hate Monkey World" and "Where's the Park?' which we giggled about the rest of the day, especially when near fractious kids and frazzled adults!
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
462% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sounds like you had fun people watching as well as monkey watching🐒
February 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise