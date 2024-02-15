Sign up
Photo 1686
Honeymoon Receipt
He's clearing out stuff and found the details of hotel stay after our wedding. Stamp on envelope 13p, B&B at £37.50 a night, VAT 15%. Total cost an eye watering £150.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
3
2
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Extra, Special Ones
DMC-TZ80
15th February 2024 1:42pm
Tags
for2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is brilliant!
February 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
What a find.
February 15th, 2024
Wendy
ace
So lovely 🌹
February 15th, 2024
