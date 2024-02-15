Previous
Honeymoon Receipt by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
He's clearing out stuff and found the details of hotel stay after our wedding. Stamp on envelope 13p, B&B at £37.50 a night, VAT 15%. Total cost an eye watering £150.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Casablanca ace
Oh that is brilliant!
February 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
What a find.
February 15th, 2024  
Wendy ace
So lovely 🌹
February 15th, 2024  
