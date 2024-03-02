Previous
In the VandA
Photo 1702

In the VandA

The newly opened Photography Centre in the V&A Museum is small and beautifully formed. It was not diffficult to emulate Miss Maier in one of the exhibits which had wierd sculpture and mirrors intergrated with the photographs.
2nd March 2024

JackieR

ace
Photo Details

narayani ace
Cool shot
March 2nd, 2024  
