Photo 1702
In the VandA
The newly opened
Photography Centre
in the V&A Museum is small and beautifully formed. It was not diffficult to emulate Miss Maier in one of the exhibits which had wierd sculpture and mirrors intergrated with the photographs.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Photo Details
Tags
52jr24
,
ac-maier2
,
52wc-2024-w10
narayani
ace
Cool shot
March 2nd, 2024
