Previous
Photo 1779
Lordington Lavender Fields
this week's prompt is panorama and \i've not used that in Affinity before today- it's dead easy!!
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
JackieR
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
1779
2986
Views
12
1
1
Extra, Special Ones
look at that sky
52jr24
52wc-2024-w28
Corinne C
ace
I love this panorama
July 10th, 2024
