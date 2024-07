An agapanthus, 2 lavender and wheat ears and pansies.Cyanotype pigment painted onto watercolour paper and allowed to dry.Flowers put on the paper and held in place with glass or perspex and left in the sun for 2-3 minutes. Exposed print rinsed in acidified water and running tap water and left to dry.Need to learn and refine techniques and am excitedly awaiting a book from the library and there's always this website I should/could have used!! https://cyanotype.co.uk/