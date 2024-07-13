Previous
There's Gold in them thar Gulls by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
There's Gold in them thar Gulls

13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

JackieR

ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
The camera is an excuse to be someplace you otherwise don't belong (Susan Meiselas ) Started April 1st 2016 planning to do just 30 days for...
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, excellent!
July 13th, 2024  
Gerasimos Georg.
amazing composition, love it!
July 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Does that mean that it is going to poop gold nuggets.
July 13th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
What a wonderful title and capture, gave me the the smile that I needed!!!! FAV!
July 13th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. I love this unusual comp.
July 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What a great catch.
July 13th, 2024  
