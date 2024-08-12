Previous
Ichneumon Wasp by 30pics4jackiesdiamond
Photo 1787

Ichneumon Wasp

Rescued this insect from the gas bottle of the Cadac
DuckDuckGo found this information https://www.whatsthatbug.com/ichneumon-wasp-all-you-need-to-know-in-a-quick-and-easy-guide/
12th August 2024

