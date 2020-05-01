Nearly Grown!

If you think it's hard to see the baby hummingbird, please know that, though Ken always could point it out, I never did see it on my own. And taking photos, I was shooting at a broad area and figured I'd find it when I came inside to go through the pictures! It was still a challenge! Even close up, that baby knows how to look like one of the twigs!



For fun I'll post a photo on my extras page and you'll see what I mean. No need to comment, but understand that if the mother didn't fly to the nest, we'd never notice.