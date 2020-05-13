Lounge Lizard

That's what I call him...everyday, here on this rock; I can always find him! Today was very warm, and reptiles have to moderate their body temperature. He'd be up on his toes so that the air passed under him, and often, his mouth was open, much like alligators or crocodiles resting on the river banks. I hope you can see it...not dangerous, but good for trapping insects...look at this tiny row of "teeth"!



Had to find out more about them:

Lizards have conical or bladelike bicuspid or tricuspid teeth. Some species have conical teeth at the front of the jaws and cuspid teeth toward the rear, but the latter are not comparable to the molars of mammals in either form or function. Like mammals, reptile teeth are made of enamel, dentin, cementum, and pulp.



That's a lot going on for such teensy teeth!