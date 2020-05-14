"Hawaii Calls" ...

Perhaps I have stepped too far back in time for my title, but on Sunday afternoons, "from the shores of Waikiki" there was a live radio broadcast of Hawaiian music that went by that name. (Do any of you remember it?) Even after we moved to Illinois, we'd listen to that program, so my early roots were in Hawaii, and my heart is still there.

When I found an outdated package of the

ginger wafers, I decided I had to track down the company and place an order! We're not spending $ on travel, so I ordered an assortment for the grands in Massachusetts, and one for ourselves, including a large bag for our neighbor.

Soon we got a question from "Lauren", wanting to know if we wished to include a message for the grands...and...she was going to finish filling the box with some additional packages of treats! WOW! Who does that anymore? Even when ours arrived, she'd added extras!

I immediately wrote a note of appreciation to learn that the company was started by her great grandfather in 1933, and she now runs it. The website has a lot of choices of Hawaiian shortbread cookies, sesame, coconut or ginger wafers, herb salts, and pineapple candy. The grands love a couple of the items I wouldn't have thought to order!

I'm going to see if our neighbors want to go in on another order, and I'm sending around samples!

This was like opening the suitcase after a lovely Hawaiian vacation! I plan to return soon and expect to have friends with me!