Watching with a Hawk Eye

This Cooper's Hawk sat watching for movement in our back yard for well over 25 minutes, and wasn't disturbed as I moved to different locations to get a better view. I've been so disenchanted with my limited photography choices, I've taken up any number of other art projects, and have no trouble staying entertained. I'm on sabbatical and when photo opportunities are good again, I'll likely return full time. Meanwhile I'll drop by now and then. Stay healthy!