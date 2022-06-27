Bakery

Please tell me I'm not the only one who sometimes awakes and thinks, "I need some fresh-baked cookies this morning!" Ken to the rescue! Yesterday he made a delicious banana bread, and when he was making these decadent "Salted Rosemary Chocolate Chip Cookies" I dropped a note to my neighbor asking her to come for coffee. About the time I was expecting her, she called to say she'd been asked by our mutual friend to take her to an orthopedic appointment. What's a friend to do but package all this up and send this as a morning snack for their ride! I'll ask Ken nicely if he'll make some more!



Our 356 friend, Lou Ann, sent me that awesome flamingo towel, so "Paying it Forward" is what we all keep doing!