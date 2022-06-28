Previous
Heart-Healthy Summer by Weezilou
Heart-Healthy Summer

While yesterday was a taste treat, summer provides so many delicious crops, they provide for much creative cooking. I found that the Ambrosia Apples don't break down when baking, so mixed with rhubarb and 6 minutes in the microwave, I have a delicious healthy breakfast without additional ingredients! I put tomatoes in everything, and pears with rhubarb made for a dinner dessert, Pear-Apple Crunch. A dollop of ice cream on that hot dessert will leave lasting memories of Papa's cooking for the grandkids! While "Papa" cooks, "Grandma" is busy creating digital art!
28th June 2022

Louise & Ken

Corinne ace
Nice composition
June 28th, 2022  
