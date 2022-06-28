Heart-Healthy Summer

While yesterday was a taste treat, summer provides so many delicious crops, they provide for much creative cooking. I found that the Ambrosia Apples don't break down when baking, so mixed with rhubarb and 6 minutes in the microwave, I have a delicious healthy breakfast without additional ingredients! I put tomatoes in everything, and pears with rhubarb made for a dinner dessert, Pear-Apple Crunch. A dollop of ice cream on that hot dessert will leave lasting memories of Papa's cooking for the grandkids! While "Papa" cooks, "Grandma" is busy creating digital art!