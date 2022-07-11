Living Folk Art

All our family have departed, so Ken and I took a weekend vacation along the Easter Shore (of Nova Scotia). This is the home of Barry Colpitts, one of my favorite folk artists! Every inch of his home and yard, "a whirligig farm", represents his bright and whimsical carvings. In the past, we've stopped for photographs, and this unassuming gentleman has greeted us and shown us through his work shop. Today, he remembered our last visit and described his recent works. I'll fill my missing days with more of his art as it's part of the charm of the folk artists up here!