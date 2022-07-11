Previous
Living Folk Art by Weezilou
Living Folk Art

All our family have departed, so Ken and I took a weekend vacation along the Easter Shore (of Nova Scotia). This is the home of Barry Colpitts, one of my favorite folk artists! Every inch of his home and yard, "a whirligig farm", represents his bright and whimsical carvings. In the past, we've stopped for photographs, and this unassuming gentleman has greeted us and shown us through his work shop. Today, he remembered our last visit and described his recent works. I'll fill my missing days with more of his art as it's part of the charm of the folk artists up here!
Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Wow, so much to look at, how interesting
July 12th, 2022  
Allison Williams ace
Fun to live behind those walls.
July 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Delightful - would stop anyone in their tracks - including children!
July 12th, 2022  
Taffy ace
Wow -- that is just delightful.
July 12th, 2022  
