Old Blue Rocks Harbour by Weezilou
Old Blue Rocks Harbour

I was shocked to realize it had been three weeks since I last posted, but we've been sightseeing and staying very busy! I have so many lovely places to share in photos, but honestly, I feel wrong in posting when I don't have reciprocal time to see others' photos and leave comments. This may be one of the least compelling of photos I've taken in recent weeks, and yet I was obsessed with altering it and adding layers before arriving here! What struck me here is that 100 years ago, it likely looked exactly like this!

For my own "scrapbook", I may throw in photos from past weeks. I love seeing what people have to say, but I'm not here to amass PP images. At the end of a Nova Scotia summer, I like to look back. For the memories, I'm also currently putting together a book for print. As I said, "Busy"! (Aren't we all!)
