Blue Heron by Weezilou
Blue Heron

After two postings of very warm coloration, I'm happy to have found a heron, waterside, bathing in sunlight. They've been elusive this summer, but I think I've discovered where they congregate in the late afternoon; I'll be back!
12th September 2022 12th Sep 22

Louise & Ken

Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
LManning (Laura) ace
Really nicely composed.
September 12th, 2022  
