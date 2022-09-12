Sign up
Photo 2073
Blue Heron
After two postings of very warm coloration, I'm happy to have found a heron, waterside, bathing in sunlight. They've been elusive this summer, but I think I've discovered where they congregate in the late afternoon; I'll be back!
12th September 2022
12th Sep 22
1
0
Louise & Ken
@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
ocean
heron
blue heron
nova scotia
blue rocks
LManning (Laura)
ace
Really nicely composed.
September 12th, 2022
