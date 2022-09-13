Facing a Deadline!

I don't know if I've done this sort of posting before, but I'm in a bit of a time crunch! I bought a voucher for an 80-page book, and the deadline is now 10 days away (50 pages to go!) I never use the templates offered by book companies, but rather make a page size and either collage on it (as I did this one) or break it up with some of my own simple layouts. I have many images I want to include, but they're better if I can get rid of some of the backgrounds. I begin by gathering the images and putting them into category files so I don't have to spend time searching once I begin. Today I had to ask my daughter for some additional photos to flesh out a page about an award her son won. The she asked me to find a particular photo from when he was a year old! I can't afford any more days like that, but along the way, I came across some forgotten choices I'd never used! I'll chalk it up to fun, but back to work tomorrow!



This is page one...