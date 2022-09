Time Stands Still...

My favourite sound in our neighbourhood is the clip-clopping of the horses pulling the tourist carriage through town. Here, the driver with the longest standing is Chris, whom we've come to know as a friend. I'm in my driveway in the back yard, and the houses are homes of some of our good friends. This photo was taken in July of 2015, but it could have been taken today...nothing really changes.



We like it that way!