Previous
Next
Let's Quickly Relish Autumn! by Weezilou
Photo 2080

Let's Quickly Relish Autumn!

This little church on King Street around the corner from our home has witnessed 180 seasonal changes, and it's where I come every year to get my first definitive photo of Autumn's arrival! It didn't fail me, but it never lasts long!
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Louise & Ken

@Weezilou
Summers in Lunenburg Nova Scotia inspire my photography, and the friends I've made on 365 keep me coming back to share more! (June, 2012) My oldest...
569% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful church and first of the red leaves!
September 21st, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful patterns on the window on the church!
Looks like fall has begun!
September 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely autumnal colours against the cute church.
September 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise