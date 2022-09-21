Sign up
Photo 2080
Let's Quickly Relish Autumn!
This little church on King Street around the corner from our home has witnessed 180 seasonal changes, and it's where I come every year to get my first definitive photo of Autumn's arrival! It didn't fail me, but it never lasts long!
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
3
1
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
Tags
tree
,
church
,
fall
,
autumn
,
maple
,
maple tree
,
nova scotia
,
lunenburg
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful church and first of the red leaves!
September 21st, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful patterns on the window on the church!
Looks like fall has begun!
September 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely autumnal colours against the cute church.
September 21st, 2022
Looks like fall has begun!