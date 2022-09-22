We're all on Storm Watch...

On this very busy day, this was all I photographed, but she's a lovely subject for a photo...



I began my day with a second trip to the dentist, and I'm likely going to need a root canal. I'd just have it taken care of as a matter of course if we were home, but now we are weighing decisions as to wait or close up and return to California early.



Hurricane Fiona is headed our way, so Ken did shopping preparation, and we baked... A lovely batch of ginger-pear scones, 2 batches of Split Pea Soup, Crispy Oatmeal and Coconut cookies and a batch of bread.



If (when) the electricity goes out, during daylight, we'll start packing things around the house. We've got all the food and water we'd need, candles and flashlights, some sterno for heating food; we're ready!



I love a good storm...we're curious to see what it all sounds like overnight.