For me, my Headline news is that I finished my 80-page book and ordered it last night! With the pressure off, I was enjoying a FB Messenger chat with Pam @pamknowler when some siren blasts came through. She can attest that we were sufficiently warned! While the electricity is still on, Ken baked another batch of Ginger-Pear Scones...and I'm about to have one with another cup of coffee. I'm going to need some sustenance to brace for this impending blast!